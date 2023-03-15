D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 384 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Southern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

