Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.