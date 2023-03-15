CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

CMCSA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.