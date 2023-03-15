National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $81,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.