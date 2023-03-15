National Pension Service Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of 3M worth $96,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

