CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

