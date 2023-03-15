Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $110,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

NYSE MMC opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

