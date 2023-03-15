General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

