Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

