Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

