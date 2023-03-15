National Pension Service Acquires 33,950 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $73,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.