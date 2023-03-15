Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,557.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,539.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.