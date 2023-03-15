DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

