D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

