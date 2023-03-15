iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

