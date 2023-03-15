American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,075 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $75,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

