Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

