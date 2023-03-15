The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $73,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

