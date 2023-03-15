Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

