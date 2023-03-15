National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $80,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

