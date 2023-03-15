CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 631 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

