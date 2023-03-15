National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $113,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

