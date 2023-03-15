National Pension Service Buys 95,698 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,698 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Altria Group worth $116,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

