Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $212,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.46 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.78 and its 200-day moving average is $533.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

