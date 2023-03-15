National Pension Service Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $80,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $379.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

