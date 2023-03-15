CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 26,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 383,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average of $224.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.