M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.