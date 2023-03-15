U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.