Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 35,427 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

