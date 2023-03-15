AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of AutoZone worth $76,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,427.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,455.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,382.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

