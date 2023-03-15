National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Pension Service raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Centene worth $75,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

