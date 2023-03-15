Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $131,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

