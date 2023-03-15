D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,621,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,822,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

