D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,042 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

