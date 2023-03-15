iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

