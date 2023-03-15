Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 135,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,492,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,267,000 after acquiring an additional 378,115 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
