Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 135,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,492,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,267,000 after acquiring an additional 378,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.