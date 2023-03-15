Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,753,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,930,000 after buying an additional 294,397 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

