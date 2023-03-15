CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,164 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

