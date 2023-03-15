National Pension Service Has $89.85 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Pension Service grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CME Group were worth $89,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

