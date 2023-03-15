Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $92,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

