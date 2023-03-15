National Pension Service Sells 48,063 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $84,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.