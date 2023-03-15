Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $108,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $453.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.23 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

