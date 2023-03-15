The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

