National Pension Service Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $81,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

