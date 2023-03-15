Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

