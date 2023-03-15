M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

