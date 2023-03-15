M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,415.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,071.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

