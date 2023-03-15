CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

