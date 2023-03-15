Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

