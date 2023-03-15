CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

